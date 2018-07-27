Share:

ISLAMABAD - BRT Red Line Project (Metro) in Karachi will cost the government of Sindh Rs745 million in subsidy annually and the Planning Ministry has questioned the provincial government's ability to meet the combined burden of subsidy as well as loan repayment.

In a PC-I moved to the Federal Planning Ministry the Sindh government has said that the total cost of the project is Rs66589.66 million shared by the government of Sindh and ADB & Co financing partners will contribute 16.32 percent (Rs 10867.43 million) and 83.68 percent (Rs55722.23 million) respectively. The project envisages construction of metro bus dedicated corridor measuring 29 Km length which starts from Numaish to Khudad Colony.

ADB soft loan (This may include co-financing from other development partners, including but not limited to the French Agency for Development (AFD) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),subject to further co-financing agreements.

ADB's minimum allocation for the project in 2018 is $357 million and the remaining is expected from co-financing partners), said the official documents available with The Nation.

The Planning Ministry while questioning the authority of the Sindh government in its comments has asked would government of Sindh be able to meet the combined burden of Subsidy as well as loan repayment?

In response to the sustainability of the project, the Ministry of Planning was informed that the system will primarily generate its own annual recurring expenditures from its fares and non fare revenue sources.

The average annual operating and maintenance cost deficit is Rs 745 million annually which will be borne of government of Sindh.

The overall unit cost estimates are based on NHA CSR 2014 which is Rs 1011 million per KM for the construction and with procurement of buses and off corridor bus stops Rs 1339 million.

The project has been prepared in three stages which are cluster TA $325000 ADB grant. The construction team mobilized in Karachi in August 2014 which has submitted its final report within eight months.

The second stage is PPTA $325000 ADB Grant.The PPTA consultant was mobilized in October 2014 and they have submitted their report within 20 months. Stage three PDA of $9,7 million where work is under progress and now the PC-I is cleared by the DDWP.

Admitting that Karachi is considered one of the most densely populated city and constantly ranked as one of the world's most unlivable cities, the Sindh government that severe traffic congestion and induced air and noise pollution play a major role in these poor ranking.

The current traffic survey conducted earlier this year depicts an upward increase of 37.64percent of the corridor traffic. The main cause of this upward increase is inefficient and insufficient public transport.

The Sindh government further said that the existing fleet of public transport is dominated with vehicles from 1980s and 1990s, however as per the law the maximum age limit for fleet is 10 years. Since there is no effective enforcement of law on the age and quality of fleet, consequently the people of Karachi are on the receiving end of low quality buses and deteriorated bus stations.