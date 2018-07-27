Share:

TIIMERGARA - Breaking decades-long hold of Jamaat-e-Islami in Lower Dir with long-prevailing political stagnation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won all seats except one in the district.

Out of total 7 seats including 2 seats of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 5 seats of National Assembly seats, PTI emerged victorious on 4 KP Assembly and 2 NA seats.

The comparatively less popular Awami National Party secured PK-16 whereas the most popular JI was washed away as it could not win a single seat in the district. ANP candidate Bahadar Khan emerged victorious on PK-16 Jandool with a margin of 2,711 votes against his opponent, former MPA and MMA candidate Aizazul Mulk Afkari.

In NA-7 Dir-II, PTI’s candidate Bashir Khan defeated JI chief senator Siraj-ul-Haq with a margin of 16,977 votes. Similarly, in NA-6, Dir-I, PTI candidate Mahboob Shah defeated former JI MNA Maulana Asadullah with a margin of 26,775 votes.

In PK-13, Azam Khan of the PTI got 21,666 votes whereas his opponent, the MMA candidate Shad Nawaz Khan could secure a total of 18,537 votes. In PK-15, Shafiullah of the PTI won the seat by securing a total of 21,001 votes, defeating PPP candidate and former KP minister Mehmood Zeb Khan with a margin of 4,043 votes whereas the former KP finance minister and MMA candidate Muzaffar Said remained third in the run by bagging only 15,880 votes. Similarly, in PK-17, Maidan, former MPA and MMA candidate Saeed Gul was defeated by PTI candidate Liaqat Ali Khan with a margin of 4,404 votes while getting a total of 22,693 votes whereas Saeed Gul got 18,289 votes.