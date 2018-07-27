Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked 4th death anniversary of Majid Nizami on Thursday.

In his special message, NPT Chairman and former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar said that late Majid Nizami played a role in Pakistan Movement and devoted himself to build up Pakistan. Former premier Liaquat Ali Khan had bestowed upon him the title of Mujahid-e-Pakistan and offered him a sword of honour for his role in struggle for independence.

Vice Chairman of NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed said Islam and Pakistan were the central point for Majid Nizami throughout his life. He worked for promotion of ideology of Pakistan and raised the voice for truth in front of every dictator.

Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed said humanity and Pakistan were two philosophical aims of Majid Nizami and he had never deviated from his mission. He had devoted himself for rule of democracy in Pakistan, he said. Justice (Retd) Mian Aftab Farrukh said Majid Nizami secured the ideological boundaries of Pakistan. He projected the ideology of Pakistan and raised his voice for Kashmiris. He said there is a hope that Imran Khan will raise his voice for Kashmiris.

Editor Editorial of Nawai-i-Waqt Saeed Aasi said Majid Nizami struggled for continuity of democracy in Pakistan. He wanted to make it a modern Islamic and democratic state, he added. Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan, Director of Hameed Nizami Press Institute Absar Abdul Ali, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Dr Shehryar Ahmed Sh, Professor Dr Parveen Khan, Begum Safia Ishaq, Mian Ibrahim Tahir and Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.