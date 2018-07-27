Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of turncoats have once again made their way into parliament, suggest nearly 90 per cent unofficial results of the election announced so far.

Among the politicians, who grabbed their seats, mainly contested the elections from the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, many of them also lost their seats while trying their lucks.

As Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, who contested election on the PTI’s ticket against his uncle in Rahim Yar Khan, was earlier affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Khwaja Muhammad Sheraz from Taunsa Sherif area was also with PML-N in the near past contested from the platform of PTI and won the National Assembly seat. Rana Qasim Noon, who was earlier loyal to PML-N, made his way into parliament on the PTI’s ticket.

A politician member from Baloch tribe, Zulfiqar Khosa this time chose to challenge his opponents from the platform of PTI and clinched the National Assembly seat. Earlier, he was affiliated with PML-N.

Jafar Leghari from Southern Punjab also switched loyalty from PML-N and able to obtain seat in the parliament.

Nasrullah Daraishak, another politician with the same label of changing loyalty, contested on the PTI’s ticket and defeated his opponents.

Riaz Mazari and Farooq Azam Malik, candidates from Punjab, won their seats. Some other politicians with changed loyalties also made their way into parliament.

On the other hand, some of prominent politicians who changed their affiliations could not win their seats as per the results.

Former minister Nazar Gondal who was affiliated with PPP-P tried his luck from the platform of PTI but failed to secure seat.

His close relative, former PAC chairman Nadeem Afzal Chann who was also affiliated with PPP could not win the National Assembly seat on the PTI’s ticket. Former minister Raza Hayat Hiraj , who changed loyalty from PML-N, could not make way into the parliament.

Former minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, who remained affiliated with PPP for a long time, contested on the PTI’s ticket in July polls but failed to secure seat.

Former minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan, hailed from Multan, was affiliated with PML-N but contested against his old party. He is also among the loser as per results.

Political gurus said that a huge number of new and old politicians, including those who have failed to get party’s tickets contested against their old ideologies in the July elections.