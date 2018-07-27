Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the status of bureau’s pending cases in the Supreme Court.

He also formed a committee for the implementation of the apex court’s directives in different cases. He also directed the operation and prosecution wings to pursue corruption references in different accountability courts for early adjudication. He said it was the NAB’s duty to recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer.

The NAB prosecution wing also briefed the meeting about the ongoing corruption references against Sharifs and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court.

Meanwhile, during an open Ketchery, the NAB chief assured all the complainants' to resolve their corruption0related complaints as per National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) as he firmly believed in “across the board accountability”.

The NAB chairman listened to complainants from across the country and also issued on the spot orders for resolution of their complaints.

The NAB not only himself is hearing public complaints but has also directed all director-generals of regional bureaus to listen to public complaints related to corruption on the last Thursday of every month between 2 pm to 4 pm.