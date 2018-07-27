Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first session of the new National Assembly could be convened on August 11 (Saturday) and the election of new prime minister could take place on August 15 (Wednesday). August 11 has historic significance for Pakistan since Father of the Nation Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah delivered his historic address in the first constituent assembly on the same day in 1947. Well-placed parliamentary sources said sitting of the new National Assembly is bound to be convened within 21 days of the day of polls. The outgoing National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will chair the first meeting of the National Assembly where the new members of the house will take oath of the membership according to the Constitution.