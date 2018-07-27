Share:

Islamabad - A legacy of being undefeated since 1985 attributed to Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan ended on Wednesday, when he failed to secure two national assembly seats and a provincial assembly seat out of a total four constituencies he was fighting for.

He was contesting from two national assembly seats NA-59 and NA-60 and two provincial assembly seats PP-10 and PP-12. However, he only remained successful on a provincial assembly seat PP-10, where he got 53145 votes while his opponent candidate Naveed Sultana of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 19247 votes and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured 15314 votes.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan first entered the National Assembly as independent candidate in 1985 and since then he was consistently wining national assembly seats and remained undefeated for more than three decades of his political carrier. However, in General Elections 2018, he lost both national assembly seats from his archrival Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was in the run on PTI’s ticket. In NA-59, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan got 66,389 votes while the successful candidate Sarwar of PTI secured 89,055 and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam got 21754 votes. Similarly, in NA-63 Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan secured 66610 votes whereas the winning candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan bagged 102267 votes and Mumtaz Khan of PML-N secured 23216 votes. The former Federal Minster was also defeated on a provincial assembly seat by a young candidate of PTI Wasiq Qayum Abbasi as he bagged 27315 votes against 11099 votes of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

His supporters who state multiple reasons for his consecutive successes but on his unexpected defeat they are mum and unable to figure out the exact reasons. The major factor leading to the defeat of former interior minister was an ongoing wave of PTI voters, which pulled out many prominent figures across the country as well as in garrison city like the former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. However, the decision of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to part ways with PML-N also damaged him as the party fielded its own candidates against him on all four seats who secured considerable votes on all four constituencies. It is pertinent to mention here that despite his harsh words about PML-N’s supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, the younger Sharif still had a soft corner for Chaudhry Nisar as he did not hold a public gathering in his constituencies. On the other side, it is crystal clear that he managed to secure only the provincial seat with the assistance of PTI’s leadership, who awarded the party ticket to a female candidate in the male dominated area.

Meanwhile, his election campaign and style of politics is also being blamed for contributing towards his defeat. He did not change his routine and ignored the fact that he is running as an independent candidate.

Though, he never remained out of the reach for his voters especially when he was in power however, he continued his style during the election campaign as well.

Another factor was that he did not take powerful wings with him and contested on NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12, which landed him in hot waters.