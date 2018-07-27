Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday thrashed hosts India 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship 2018 being held in Chennai, India.

Despite having great support from the crowd, the hosts displayed poor performance against Czech Republic in the first match of Group-F, and then they were up against defending champions Pakistan, as their two little champs Haris and Abbas showed tremendous fighting skills and techniques to keep Pakistan hopes alive in the mega event.

In the first match, Haris Qasim up against Rahul Baitha as the match was proved to be a clash of titans. Both the players showed some top class squash, but it was Rahul, who settled down well with the great support of home crowd, and took the first game 11-5. Haris then made a strong comeback and won the next three games in a row by 16-14, 11-6, 11-7 to register an impressive 3-1 victory and also provided Pakistan 1-0 lead.

Abbas Zeb then carried forward nation’s hopes by winning his clash against Yash Fadte. The Indian started the match well and clinched the first game 11-6. Abbas then started playing his natural game and settled down well to down his opponent 11-9 in the second game. The next two games proved to be very tough ones, but Abbas held on to his nerves and never paid any heed to crowd, who were highly charged and bucking Yash to deliver wonders, which helped Pakistani lad took the third game 12-10 and also won the fourth one with same 12-10 margin to send wild celebrations amongst the Pakistani contingent. The match lasted 45 minutes.

The third dead rubber between M Uzair and Veer Chotrani never took place as it had no impact on overall outcome of the tie. Earlier, after losing against Czech Republic, Pakistan beat lowly Zimbabwe 3-0 in must win match to book a place in the pre-quarterfinals against fifth seeds and hosts India.

In the first match against Zimbabwe, Haris Qasim was up against Aedan Martin. It was simply no contest at all, as Haris proved too strong for lowly Zimbabwean and routed him 11-2, 11-2 and 11-5. In the second match, Abbas Zeb was pitted against Tayne Turrock. Abbas faced stiff resistance in the first game before winning it 11-7. It was relatively easier second game as Abbas won it 11-2 and also took the third one 11-5, thus ensured Pakistan move into next round as runners-up behind leaders Czech Republic.

In the third dead rubber, M Uzair thumped Ethan Alfalfa Porter 3-0 but had to face unexpected resistance. Uzair could have lost first game, but he showed fighting skills and held on to take the game 13-11. It was highly close second game as well, but once again Uzair took the game 11-8 and after surviving some anxious moments, he took third game 11-7.