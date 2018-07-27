Share:

KARACHI - Despite the fact that major political parties in provincial capital have lost their traditional vote bank in general election, but it seems that they are not interested to get out their activists or voter to record their protest, The Nation has learnt.

The press club and other important locations where political parties record their protest also look deserted and, neither political activists nor citizens were came out in the wake of general election results.

On the day of election, though, Ramesh Kumar has loaded his weigh to Jibran Nasir, an independent candidate of NA-247, but at the same time was not sure that he would win the election, as according to him, pre-poll rigging has already been done.

“I just voted them to express solidarity,” he said, adding “Everyone has accepted the results already.”

He said that it is the reason, why political parties are not interested to carryout protest drive, according to him as all political parties accepted the results even before the election.

“It is biggest upset as all measure political parties have lost their traditional seats,” he pointed out.

“It seems they are chalking out next strategy,” he said while pointing out the announcement of All Parties Conference (APC) called by different political parties.

Khursheed Zahra, a housewife also endorsed the stance of Ramesh Kumar, according to her she did not step up to turnout the vote but wanted MQM or other real parties including MMA and People’s Party to be the winners of the city.

“I don’t know much politics, but my mind is not accepting that PTI is winning the constituency where MQM has traditional vote bank since last thirty years,” she commented.

She said: “She still feels depressed but wanted democracy should be prevailed at any cost.”

Raja Aslam, a businessman and hard line supporter of Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has expressed that “TLP should have begged more than four seats of National Assemblies according to turnout, but the election result seems most unrealistic in the history of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he added that “We are waiting for a call of our leaders, than we would be able to decide our next strategy,” adding that “May be we start countrywide protest like previously we have done.”

PTI has begged 12 seats of National Assembly, which is highest upset in a view of the electoral history of Karachi.