KARACHI (app) Administrator of Jamia Binoria International, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, on Thursday said peaceful holding of general elections-2018 is a big success of the institutions of the country and the law enforcement agencies deserve appreciation. In a statement, Mufti Naeem congratulated the candidates returned victorious in the elections and called upon them to work in the greater interests of the nation and country. Mufti Naeem has called for promoting national integrity and solidarity and advised the newly elected representatives to serve the nation with honesty and devotion.

He said that the whole nation has many aspirations from their newly elected representatives in the National and provincial assemblies and expressed hope that they will not disappoint the masses.