Rawalpindi - The leadership and candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while addressing a press conference on Thursday, expressed their strong apprehensions over the results of general elections 2018, saying that the elections were rigged in a well thought out way.

“The security personnel had not allowed entry of any candidate of PML-N in the polling station whereas the polling agents were also not informed at the time of de-sealing of the ballot boxes,” they said. An armed person was also deputed over each ballot box in the polling stations. They said Form 45 was not shared with the agents of PML-N in most of the constituencies. The press conference was addressed by Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Senator Tahira Aurangzeb, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, candidates Malik Abrar Ahmed, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan and Usama Chaudhry. Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan said that it was a rigged election and the votes of opponent PTI supported candidate were increased after midnight. He said that the election commission did not provide the result till 12:00 on Thursday. “Our polling agents were not given proper information of results while others were provided with all the information and results within the specified time,” he said.

PML-N Candidate for NA-62 Barister Daniyal Chaudhry said that PML-N cannot beat those powers that were invisible. “Our polling agents were kicked out from the polling stations before preparation of the results. We are not given even a single Form 45 for more than 300 polling stations,” he said. PML-N candidate Malik Shakil Awan said that the party would launch protest in coming days against the election commission that failed to conduct fair and transparent elections.

“The election commission behaved very cordially with PTI and maintained a step motherly attitude with PML-N and other opponents of PTI,” he said.

He further said that the people rejected the 2018 elections and raised questions about the mismanagement of Election commission while wasting billions of rupees of the people in these rigged elections. Malik Abrar Ahmed alleged the elections were rigged in darkness. He said mobile phones and media personnel were not allowed to visit the polling stations. “I thank the polling agents who did not move from polling stations despite threats,” he said. He further said it was not only rigging but a robbery and PML-N would protest against this injustice.

On the other hand, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal Rawalpindi Chapter Amir Shamsur Rehman Swati said that election commission failed to fulfil its constitutional duty to conduct fair and free elections in the country. “The holding of results in many constituencies made the polling process doubtful,” he said. “In many constituencies of Rawalpindi and other areas, election commission failed to provide the result to the polling agents of MMA. It is the responsibility of the caretaker government and other institutions to ensure the transparent electoral process but they failed to do so,” he said.