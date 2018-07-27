Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has convened an all parties conference on the issue of polls rigging in Islamabad today (Friday).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday told the media here that all political parties except PTI have serious reservations over the election results. She said all these parties have been invited to an APC to work out a joint line of action.

Marriyum said the APC will also decide on launching a protest movement against the alleged polls rigging. She averred all political parties share the concerns over the delayed announcement of the election results that also kept the whole Pakistani nation on tenterhooks. The results continued to be released till late night on Thursday, which is unusual and unlike the past practice. She said explanation by the Election Commission of Pakistan about the failure of results transmitting system (RTS) on account of load is not sustainable. She was of the view that the software of the RTS should have been tested beforehand. And how it failed at the time of the announcement of the results needs to be considered, she questioned.

The PML-N spokesperson alleged the results were given to the polling agents on plain papers contrary to the original scheme (on Form 45). The Election Commission itself had admitted to have received complaints written using a wood pencil. She said people want to know what was going on behind the doors after the polling agents were expelled from the polling stations.

She said the PML-N performed excellently in Punjab, but the results of the party from this province are not understandable. To the contrary, PTI practiced politics of protests and sit-ins and did nothing in KP throughout its five-year rule, but it swept the polls in that province. However, she made it clear PML-N would not trouble the people like PTI did during the last five years. The party has rejected the election results and called the APC of political parties in Islamabad today (Friday), she concluded.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting here yesterday to discuss future strategy.

The meeting, presided over by party President Shehbaz Sharif, decided to make all efforts for formation of the PML-N government in Punjab and for that purpose, other parties will be approached. The CWC decided to sit on the opposition benches in the centre and play a strong role in that capacity.

The CWC meeting was also attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief Minister Gilgit-Biltastan Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman, former minister Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The meeting agreed with the suggestion presented by Ahsan Iqbal for attending the oath-taking ceremony of the members and the new office holders wearing black bands on the arm. The meeting decided that the party President Shehbaz Sharif will felicitate all winners in the election and also write to the losers. It condemned tampering with the election results that the rigging proofs in the election will be brought to limelight.

The meeting also shared views on convening conference of the political parties which are also aggrieved of rigging in the polls.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of the participants, thanked Lahorites for once again establishing the fact that Lahore was the political citadel of the PML-N and love for Nawaz Sharif could not be taken out of the hearts of its citizens.