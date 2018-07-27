Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a 14-year-old boy who was abducted from Qadir Park a few days ago. The boy was later handed over to his parents.

Police said the child, identified as Ali Hamza, was abducted by a transgender gang when he was playing in Qadir Park, in the limits of Samanabad police.

The police raided somewhere in Lahore and recovered the boy last night, an official said but did not share further details.

It was also not clear whether or not the alleged kidnappers were arrested during the raid.

Earlier, the police had registered a criminal case against four transgender persons on the complaint of Muhammad Arshad, father of the victim. The FIR was registered against Saima, Umair, Mahak Malik, Chanda Piyari, and Kalash Jan. Further investigation was underway.