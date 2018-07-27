Share:

SIALKOT: The police arrested the presiding officer of Mianapura polling station who took the voting results to his home instead of submitting the same to office of the district returning officer (DRO) Sialkot.

DRO Ali Zulqarnain Awan ordered the police to arrest accused Muhammad Tahir when he reached the DRO office to submit the results of NA-73.

The DRO said that the accused adopted delaying tactics in submission of the polling station’s results due to which several apprehensions surfaced. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.–Staff Reporter