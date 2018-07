Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and candidate for NA-53, Imran Khan has won the election by securing 92,891 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stood second by getting 44,314 votes.

The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate, Raja Imran Ashraf with 17,970 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.53 percent.