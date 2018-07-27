Share:

RAWALPINDI - Four persons were injured when workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-eInsaaf clashed near Kohinoor Mills on the Peshawar Road on Thursday, police informed The Nation on Thursday.

Police said that the workers and supporters of PTI were taking out a rally on the Peshawar Road to celebrate the party’s victory in general elections 2018 and chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan when the PML-N workers and supporters present in the public secretariat of Malik Abrar Ahmed, ex-MNA and defeated candidate from NA-61, started abusing the participants of the rally. The area turned into battle field within no time as workers of both parties started pelting stones at each other, the police said. As a result, four persons sustained injuries and moved to hospital for medical treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan ordered the ASP Cantt Imran to rush to the incident place and control the situation. ASP visited the scene and maintained the law and order situation.

A massive traffic jam was also reported on the Peshawar Road during the clash between two parties. Traffic police could hardly manage to ease the traffic flow.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders and workers alleged that PTI workers attacked the election office of Malik Abrar Ahmed and thrashed his supporters. They added the PTI workers pelted office with stones.

CPO Abbas Ahsan, however, when contacted, confirmed the clash between the workers of two political parties. He said leaders of both parties were summoned in Naseerabad Police Station for inquiry. Action would be taken against the guilty persons as per law, he said.

PML-N leader Malik Abrar Ahmed and Amir Mehmood Kiyani Advocate, the winning candidate of PTI, were not available for their comments.