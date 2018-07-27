Share:

Multan - The PTI has ruthlessly routed all political opponents in South Punjab as it clinched 55 percent of total National Assembly seats of this region. The unofficial results received from 14 districts of South Punjab indicate the PTI has won at least 27 out of total 50 National Assembly seats.

Like many other parts of the country, PML-N is the victim of the PTI’s onslaught. In the 2013 elections, PML-N grabbed 61 percent of total National Assembly seats of South Punjab, 29 out of 48, while PTI held just two seats from the entire region.

As per the results of the 2018 polls, PTI’s National Assembly seats rose to 27 while PML-N’s plunged to 11 from 29 in 2013. The PTI’s onslaught was so severe that it won 100 percent National Assembly seats in at least four districts, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah, and 50 percent in another four districts.

The PPP has improved its performance as it held just two seats (4 percent) from the entire South Punjab in 2013 election, but this number rose to five seats (10 percent) in 2018 polls. Independents had won 13 seats in 2013, 27 percent of total 48 seats, but their number also dropped to just five (10 percent) in 2018.

The leaders of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz and many other electables of South Punjab like Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiyar, Rana Qasim Noon, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Sardar Zulfiqar Khan Khosa and Jafar Leghari who joined PTI have won the election. Political analysts are of the view that PTI’s repeated assurances regarding creation of South Punjab province may have played a key role in its remarkable triumph in South Punjab in the recent polls. They believe the PTI’s landslide victory in Saraiki areas like Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah and Multan proves the fact that the people have given mandate to Imran Khan in the wake of the promises he made to the residents of this region.

Multan

Multan has emerged as the biggest stronghold of PTI in entire South Punjab. The party has secured six out of six National Assembly and 10 out of 13 provincial assembly seats. Some give its credit to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In the 2013 elections, the PML-N held four out of six and PTI two National Assembly seats of the district. According to unofficial results, NA-154, Multan-1, was won by PTI’s Malik Ahmad Hassan Dehar who defeated PPP’s Abdul Qadir Gillani and former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan. NA-155, Multan-11, was grabbed by PTI’s Malik Aamir Dogar who defeated PML-N’s Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, In NA-156, Multan-111, Shah Mahmood Qureshi defeated N-League’s Amir Saeed Ansari. In NA-157, Multan-IV, Shah Mahmood’s son Zain Qureshi defeated PPP’s Ali Moosa Gillani. PTI’s Ibrahim Khan defeated former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in NA-158, Multan-V, and Rana Qasim Noon defeated PML-N’s Dewan Zulqarnain Bokhari in NA-159, Multan-VI.

Dera Ghazi Khan

This district used to be a stronghold of PML-N as two out of three National Assembly seats of Dera Ghazi Khan were secured d by PML-N in the 2013 elections. After new delimitations, one National Assembly seat increased in this district. As per the unofficial results, all the four seats were won by PTI candidates. NA-189 was won by Kh Shiraz Mahmood, NA-190 by Sardar Zulfiqar Khan Khosa, NA-191 by Zartaj Gull and NA-192 by Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari.

Rajanpur

Both the National Assembly seats of Rajanpur were won by PML-N candidates in 2013. One of them, Sardar Jafar Laghari, switched his loyalties to PTI and won election for NA-193 on its ticket this time. NA-194 was also won by PTI ticket holder Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak.

Layyah

Both the Layyah National Assembly seats were held by PML-N MNAs’ Sahibzada Fayyaz-ul-Hassan and Saqlain Bokhari in 2013. However, PTI candidates, Abdul Majeed Khan and Niaz Ahmad Jhakkar, won NA-187 and NA-188, respectively.

Khanewal

Two out of the four National Assembly seats of the district were won by the PML-N candidates, one each by PTI and independent. As per the unofficial results, PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Daha and Iftikhar Nazir won NA-151 and NA-153, respectively. PTI’s Zahoor Qureshi bagged NA-152 and independent Syed Fakhar Imam emerged victorious on NA-150.

Lodhran

This district has two National Assembly constituencies and one each was won by PML-N and PTI. PML-N’s Abdul Rehman Kanjoo won NA-160 and PTI’s Shafiq Arain NA-161.

Vehari

Three out of four National Assembly seats of this district were won by PML-N in 2013 elections. However, both the PML-N and PTI won two seats each this time. As per the unofficial results, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad of PML-N won from NA-162 and N’s Syed Sajid Mehdi from NA-163 while PTI’s Tahir Iqbal who had recently joined PTI won from NA-164 and PTI’s Aurangzeb Khichi from NA-165.

Muzaffargarh

The PPP has made a comeback in this town which was formerly known as mini Larkana. Three out of five seats of this town were won by PPP candidates and one each by PTI and independent. As per the unofficial results , PPP’s Mehr Irshad Siyal won from NA-182, Raza Rabbani Khar from NA-183 and Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad from NA-184 while Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Sultan and Malik Sultan Mahmood won from NA-185 and NA-181, respectively, as independents.

Bahawalpur

Four out of five National Assembly seats from this district were won by the PML-N in 2013. PTI snatched two seats from PML-N in 2018 polls. PTI’s Farooq Azam Malik won from NA-170 and Makhdoom Sami Gillani from NA-174 while PML-N candidate Riaz Pirzada won from NA-171 and Mian Najeeb Uddin Owaisi from NA-173. Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q won from NA-172.

Bahawalnagar

In 2013 elections, PML-N won two out of four seats from Bahawalnagar, but in 2018, the party succeeded in grabbing one more seat. PTI failed to win any seat from this district. According to unofficial results, PML-N candidate Alam Dad Lalika won from NA-167, Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa from NA-168 and Noorul Hassan Tanveer from NA-169 while the fourth seat, NA-166, was won by independent Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo.

Rahim Yar Khan

PTI had no representation in the assembly from this district in the 2013 elections. However, the party made an impressive comeback and won three National Assembly seats this time. According to unofficial results, PTI’s Syed Mubeen Ahmad won from NA-175, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiyar from NA-177 and Javed Iqbal from NA-179 while PPP’s Makhdoom Mustafa Mahmood won from NA-178 and Syed Murtaza Mahmood from NA-180. PML-N’s only winning candidate was Sheikh Fayyazuddin who won from NA-176.

Bhakkar

As per unofficial results, one of the two seats of this district (NA-98) was won by PTI’s Muhammad Afzal Khan and the other (NA-97) by independent Sana Ullah Khan.

Jhang

Two out of the three seats of this district were won by the PTI while the result of the third seat is still awaited. Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana of PTI won from NA-114 and NA-115, respectively.