Share:

Railway police on drive against ticketless passengers

Pakistan Railways Police have initiated a 15-day campaign against ticket-less passengers on the direction of Pakistan Railway Police IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman. According to the railway police sources on Thursday, the police had started an operation against those passengers who travel without ticket with the help of the Railways staff. Under the campaign, special teams had been constituted to raid at different sections and charge ticket-less passengers. During last 10 days, special teams had caught 3341 passengers without ticket and imposed fine Rs 2.2 million on them and deposited to the national exchequer. The teams also charged RS 154, 560 from 382 ticket-less passengers in Peshawar division, Rs 171,960 from 605 passengers in Rawalpindi division, Rs 519,240 from 430 passengers in Lahore division, Rs 74,450 from 139 passengers in Multan division, Rs 192,160 from 248 passengers in Sakhar division, Rs 812,810 from 923 passengers in Karachi division and Rs 309,150 from 614 passengers in Quetta division in shape of fine and fare.–APP

Two robbery suspects arrested

Wahdat Colony investigation police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two gunmen who were wanted to police in several cases of armed robberies. The police also seized pistols, mobile phones and cash from their possession. The suspects were named by police as Inshaa Iqbal and Asif Ali. Police official Bilal Zafar said the suspects were arrested by police during a raid near Gol Ground in Wahdat Colony. According to police, the suspects were planning a robbery attempt when they were taken into custody.–Staff Reporter