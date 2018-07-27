Share:

LOS ANGELES - Rihanna has released a new highlighter. The 30-year-old R&B star is expanding her Fenty Beauty makeup range and she has announced that the Diamond Ballout Killawatt Highlighter will be available next month.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker posted a photo on her Instagram showing two highlighters on a surface covered with the product, and revealed that 100 per cent of all profits from this product will go to the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The Clara Lionel Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Rihanna in 2012 which supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world.

Rihanna teased fans with the promise of new products in May, when she detailed her beauty regime in a YouTube video for Vogue US. The pop babe began her routine by applying Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation using a sponge beauty blender, and the contours her entire face using Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha.

She said: ‘’ [it’s] Very important to contour your face for your face, not the way you see on every YouTube tutorial, because everybody has a different shape. I learned how to contour when I gained weight, believe it or not. That’s when it comes in real handy.’’

Rihanna then used a Match Stix Matte Skinstick as a concealer and removes excess oil with Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a product Rihanna swears is always on her.

‘’Always in my purse. I can never leave home without this. And if it doesn’t fit in my purse, then I’m changing my purse.’’