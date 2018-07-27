Share:

LOS ANGELES - Ryan Reynolds is reportedly set to produce and possibly star in a new ‘Home Alone’-inspired comedy movie.

The 41-year-old actor is joining forces with 20th Century Fox to create a new comedy that’s been likened to an R-rated version of the popular film franchise, which starred Macaulay Culkin. The new movie, titled ‘Stoned Alone’, is to be directed by Augustine Frizzell and is based on a script penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, according to Deadline. ‘Stoned Alone’ tells the story of a ‘’twenty-something weed-growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. ‘’Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fuelled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle.’’ The Hollywood star - who is married to actress Blake Lively - has portrayed the sassy comic book character in both ‘Deadpool’ movies, and he suggested the popular franchise needs to reflect the real world. Ryan - whose on-screen character is also known as Wade Wilson - shared: ‘’I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.

‘’The great thing about ‘Deadpool’ is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do ... It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe.’’