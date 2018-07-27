Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has chalked out an elaborate programme to commemorate World Hepatitis Day 2018 here on Friday.

The current year’s theme for the day is “Eliminate Hepatitis”.

SIUT has invited people in general to attend free medical camps and education session arranged to mark the occasion.

According to organizers, special arrangements have also been made to vaccinate people against strains of the disease that could be prevented through immunization.

Experts would also be around to provide needed advise and guidance to the people besides offering needed tests.

The event holds particular relevance for the local population as incidence rate of both waterborne hepatitis (A and D) as well as blood-borne (Hepatitis B and C) are increasingly registered among the people.

The disease mainly a preventable health condition is reported to be caused due to consumption of contaminated water and infected-blood.