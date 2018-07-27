Share:

Ferguson thanks medics for surgery

LONDON - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson thanked medics for saving his life and said he felt humbled by the huge outpouring of sympathy in his first public comments since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May. The 76-year-old Scot, who won 38 trophies in 26 years in charge at United, praised medical staff in a video message released by the club. Ferguson remained in intensive care for several days following the emergency surgery. "Hello. Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals," said a healthy-looking Ferguson. "Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much."–AFP

Chelsea sign ex-England goalkeeper Green

LONDON - Chelsea announced Thursday the signing of former England goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year contract, to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero. The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season. Green won 12 England caps between 2005 and 2012 and played at the 2010 World Cup. His season at Chelsea will be his 20th as a professional after spells at Norwich, West Ham, QPR, Leeds and Huddersfield. "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," Green told the Chelsea website. "You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation. "It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."–AFP

Newcastle sign Swiss WC defender Schaer

LONDON - Newcastle United announced on Thursday the signing of Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer from Deportivo La Coruna. Schaer played in three of Switzerland's four games at the World Cup in Russia, helping the Swiss to progress from Group E - along with Brazil - before missing their last-16 defeat by Sweden through suspension. He made 25 appearances for Deportivo in La Liga last season, having moved to the Spanish outfit from 1899 Hoffenheim a year ago. The defender, 26, is the Magpies' fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Slovakia's Martin Dubravka and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng and the loan capture of Brazilian Kenedy. "I'm really happy to be here," said Schaer. "The club is a really big club for me. It has a big name and it is a brilliant chance for me.”–AFP

Schuerrle joins Fulham on two-year loan

LONDON - Germany winger and 2014 World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle agreed to join Fulham of the Premier League on a two-year loan from Borussia Dortmund. It will be a second stint in the English top flight for the 27-year-old who played at nearby Chelsea from 2013-2015. "I'm so happy to be here, I can't wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me -- that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here," Schuerrle said. "I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team." Fulham won promotion last season via a play-off, after four years in the Championship.–AFP

UEFA threaten Marseille with ban

PARIS - French giants Marseille were warned Wednesday they could be kicked out of European competition if their fans continue to wreak havoc. After numerous incidents in last season's Europa League in games against RB Leipzig, Salzburg and even in the final with Atletico Madrid, governing body UEFA have put the club on a two-year probation period. If similar incidents occur again, "Marseille (will be excluded) from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it will otherwise qualify". Marseille were sanctioned for crowd disturbances, acts of damage, setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects in last season's European campaign, said UEFA in a statement. The club, who have also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,925), will play in the Europa League in the forthcoming season.–AFP