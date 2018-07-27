Share:

KABUL - A suicide bomber blew himself up near an Afghan intelligence convoy on Thursday, killing at least five people and wounding six, police said, in the latest deadly attack in the city.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the National Directorate of Security (NDS), which police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said happened at 5:00 am (0030 GMT). Most of the victims were NDS officers, Stanikzai said.

Four members of the NDS and a civilian were killed, while five NDS personnel and a civilian were wounded.

The attacker was “most likely” driving a vehicle carrying explosives, Stanikzai added. The assault comes two days after five rockets were fired on a residential area of Kabul, wounding at least three people. There was no claim of responsibility.And on Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.