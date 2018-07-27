Share:

HANOI:- Two pilots were killed in Vietnam Thursday when their training jet crashed into thick jungle in heavy rains, police told AFP from the central mountainous region where the accident occurred. The pilots were on a training drill when their aircraft crashed around midday in Nghe An province, a local police officer told AFP. “The two pilots were killed,” the officer said, refusing to be named. He added that bad weather was hampering efforts to recover the victims’ remains. Images on state media showed a large plume of smoke rising from dense mountain jungles where the plane - a Russian-made Sukhoi SU-22 that belonged to Vietnam’s Air Defence Force - went down.–AFP

Though Vietnam has a strong civil aviation record, military aircraft accidents are relatively common.