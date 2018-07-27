Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO) signed MoU with National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the ceremony was held at the main campus of the NUST.

UNIDO Country Representative Nadia Aftab and Rector NUST Naweed Zaman were present at the occasion, along with UNIDO team comprising of all coordinators of projects and NUST team including Pro-rectors, senior department heads and associates.

Rector NUST Naweed Zaman said that NUST always endeavours to do projects with industry and to offer the expertise of NUST to the industry for enhancing the productivity and international acceptance of Pakistani products.

UNIDO Country Representative Nadia Aftab asserted that by virtue of this particular MoU, the cooperation between these two organizations will be reiterated and new areas of cooperation will be identified which will benefit the industry, society, academia as well as country.

Nadia described the existing relationship with NUST in terms of Biomass Gasification as well as current project of Cluster development where one component of project, related to surgical instrument industry, is already running in collaboration with NUST.

Rector also mentioned about their ambitious plan of developing Technology Park at NUST, and further said that the NUST has excellent resources both human i.e. in terms of researchers and scientist and physical in terms of state of the art labs and equipment, and when this is initiated with the support and patronage of UNIDO, then it will serve the industry of Pakistan better.

Both the organization vowed to work together and make this MoU more fruitful and impactful for the economy of Pakistan and will help industry to be competitive in the wake of rapid globalization.