ISLAMABAD - The Economic Affairs Division has said that the total external inflows during FY 2018-19 were $10.186 billion, including grants of $330 million, while external loans obtained by the government during the year were $9.85 billion with the government making payment of $8.94 billion on account of retirement of external debt and debt servicing. “The net addition to the external public debt was only $2.29 billion which is the lowest of last three years,” says a statement Friday. It further said that the total external inflows during FY 2018-19 were $10.186 billion including grants of $330 million. The external loans obtained by the government during the year were $9.85 billion while the government made payment of $8.94 billion on account of retirement of external debt and debt servicing. Therefore, the net addition to the external public debt was only $2.29 billion which is the lowest of last three years. Net additions to the external public debt during the last three fiscal years (i.e. FY 2015-16 to FY 2017-18) were $6.82 billion, $4.77 billion and $8.64 billion respectively. Economic Affairs Division further said that the ADB and World Bank disbursed $541.17 million and $652.75 million respectively during FY 2018-19 as compared to $945.69 million and $817.54 million during FY 2017-18. A slowdown in disbursement from development partners during the outgoing fiscal year was mainly due to a period of political transition in the country.