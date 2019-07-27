Share:

KASUR/LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said people rejected opposition’s call for observing a black day vociferously.

“People have, again, rejected the rejected-elements for pushing the country into the quagmire of crisis,” CM said while inaugurating three Rs1.5 billion projects in Kasur. He also laid the foundation of another two Rs220 schemes.

CM Buzdar said the opposition’s ‘save plundered money’ movement has totally flopped and now they should shun their negative politics. He said that a new era of development and prosperity has dawned under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he (PM) would make the corrupt elements answerable to the masses for their past misdeed and plunder.

The CM inaugurated Safe City Project (SCP), Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue 1122 in Mustafabad and Khuddian Khas. He visited safe city control centre where he was briefed about the project.

He also planted a sapling at the DPO office besides laying the foundation stone of construction of tehsil complex and residences for doctors and paramedical staff in THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that another promise has been fulfilled by the government today, expressing his hope that the multipurpose safe city project will help to maintain peace. “The estimated cost of the project was $12 million but the incumbent government has completed it with a cost of $9 million in seven months which is the best example of transparency, accuracy and speed,” he asserted. Buzdar maintained that 450 CCTV cameras are installed across Kasur to keep an eye on criminals and other suspected elements.

For this purpose, 160 kilometres long optical fibre cable has been laid and modern equipment has been used. He disclosed that face recognition and automatic number-plate recognition systems would be installed in phases, expressing hope that the new technology would help in improving different issues. He said that PPIC-III system is interlinked with Lahore head office which would help in keeping an eye on affairs of Kasur district from Lahore.

Meanwhile, cameras have been installed in all the police stations of provincial metropolis and police stations’ continued monitoring is being done from IG office and safe city centre, he said.

The chief minister directed constitution of a high-level committee to settle the pending affairs of safe city.

He also announced the establishment of a university in Kasur. Commendatory certificates were also distributed to police officers and officials in recognition of their best performance.

Als, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered suspension of Chief Officer of Mustafabad Municipal Corporation over poor cleanliness arrangements. He also issued warning to the C&W Department XEN over dilapidated condition of Mustafabad toll plaza.