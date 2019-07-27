Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the tribal district of North Waziristan on Saturday. This incident happened when terrorists opened fire on the patrolling party from across the Pak-Afghan border.
The martyred in North Waziristan included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan
On the other hand three Pakistan Army soldiers and a captain were martyred by the firing of the terrorists in Balochistan. FC launched an operation against the terrorists in Hushab and Turbat area of Balochistan.
They martyrs include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.
Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region. While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the grieved families of martyred soldiers.
I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today.