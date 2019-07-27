Share:

SAN DIEGO - An investigation into Ma­rines accused of helping smuggle migrants into the United States led to the arrest Thursday of 16 of their fellow Marines at California’s Camp Pendleton, just north of the US-Mexico border.

In a dramatic move aimed at sending a message, author­ities made the arrests as the Marines gathered informa­tion with their battalion.

None of the 16 Marines were involved in helping enforce border security, the Marine Corps said in a news release. They are accused of crimes ranging from migrant smuggling to drug-related of­fenses.