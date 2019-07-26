Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police arrested 19 lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits besides recovering 2020 grams charras, 45 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bores with 27 rounds, a 8mm rifle and other contraband items from their possession during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Adnan for having 110 grams charas while Muhammad Ali was sent behind the bars on recovery of 120 grams charas.

Banni police rounded up 450 grams charas from Amir.

Saddar Baroni police conducted a raid and recovered 1150 grams charas from the possession of Kaif. Muhammad Sheraz and recovered a 30 bore pistol with six rounds.