Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the opposition is not strong enough to stage protest or to change Senate chairman.

The Punjab chief minister said in his statement that the opposition is trying everything to get back in power but the failure of the ‘Black Day’ protests is a proof that the people are backing the government.

“People of Pakistan do not want politics of anarchy and they completely trust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The opposition does not have any agenda for Pakistan’s progress as these elements work for their personal interests ignoring the country.

“Pakistan cannot move forward with these rejected people from the past. Naya [new] Pakistan will prosper with fresh mindset and new vision.”