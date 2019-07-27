Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab and stated that orders to remove air conditioner (AC) from the prison cell of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is against the recommendations of the medical board that has been examining his elder brother’s health.

The letter mentioned that the letter, written on July 17 written by the Punjab Government to the Inspector General (IG) Prison was sent on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The letter pleaded with the Chief Secretary to consider the medical board’s recommendation that Nawaz should stay in a room with an appropriate

temperature or otherwise his kidneys could fail, and that in consequence could put his life in danger.

“For the sake of political victimisation, this act is an attack on my leader and brother therefore the recommendations should be followed in their true spirit and essence,” he stated.

The copies of Shehbaz’s letter have also been sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Lahore High Court’s chief justice and additional

chief secretary of the ministry of interior of Punjab.