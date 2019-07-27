Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the province will take up Urdu as medium of instruction at primary schools from 2020.

The Punjab CM took to Twitter and stated that the time of teachers and students is wasted in translation instead of comprehension due to the current medium of instruction which is English.

As a result, the pupils fail to learn anything new, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar revealed that a survey with the help of teachers, parents and students was conducted in 22 districts of Punjab, and over

85 percent favored Urdu instead of English as a medium of instruction.

He further told that English will be taught as a language.