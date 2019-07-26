Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least seven passersby were injured when an armed group ambushed its rivals in Bahria Town Phase-7 here on Friday morning.

According to the details, a group waited in a car for their rivals to pass a road in front of Toyota Company Rawalpindi near Swan Adda and upon seeing them coming opened indiscriminate firing. The rivals remained safe, however, the attack resulted in the bullet injury to 7 persons including three bike-riders. According to the police, reason for the incident is old enmity between the two groups.

The injured passersby include Syed Atif son of Syed Farooq (37), resident of Sawan Camp; Muhammad Amjad son of Muhammad Shafique (26), hailing from Jhang; Muhammad Azher son of Muhammad Fayyaz (36), a resident of Kahota; Atif son of Majeed (17), hailing from Gujar Khan; Muhammad Abid son of Aijaz Ahmed (34) from Sawan; Muhammad Saddam son of Muhammad Qamberaz (24), a resident of Chakwal and Sagheer son of Munshi Khan (34) from Haripur. Muhammad Azher was provided first aid at the spot while all other 6 victims were shifted to PIMS for medical treatment. According to the police, the attackers made escape their good from the scene. They said the police were making raids for arrest of the accused.