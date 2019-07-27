Share:

JERUSALEM - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinians will no longer abide by previous agreements made with Israel.

The 84-year-old’s declaration on Thursday came after an emergency meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the wake of Israel’s demolition this week of several Palestinian buildings in Sur Baher village - a move Abbas described as an act of “ethnic cleansing”. His announcement followed after Israel had razed Palestinian buildings down, it said were illegally built on the edge of Jerusalem. Agreements signed over the past 25 years cover many spheres of activity, including security co-operation.

Israel has not yet responded to the move.

Mr Abbas said a committee would be formed to work out how to implement the decision.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have heightened in recent days after the demolition of the buildings in Wadi Hummus (an area of Sur Baher), which Israel’s High Court said had been built too close to its West Bank barrier.

There was an international outcry over Israel’s actions, which left 17 people homeless.

Mr Abbas blamed Israel for the latest step, accusing it of reneging on agreements first.

“In light of the insistence of the occupation authority [Israel] to deny all the signed agreements and their obligations, we announce the decision of the leadership to stop working in accordance with the agreements signed with the Israeli side,” he was quoted by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, as saying.

It is unclear what the decision will mean in practice or whether it extends to the Palestinians’ recognition of Israel itself, a lynchpin of the 1993 Oslo peace accords, which lay the foundations for Palestinian self-rule in the occupied territories of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Mr Abbas has previously threatened to annul past agreements with Israel but this has never been implemented.

Israel has in the past warned that a scrapping of agreements could lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian’s de facto government.

On Monday, bulldozers accompanied by hundreds of Israeli soldiers moved into the village’s Wadi al-Hummus neighbourhood and razed several buildings.

Israeli authorities claim that the buildings were constructed too close to its separation wall without a permit, but Palestinians say they had obtained the required licensing.

They also accuse Israel of using security as a pretext to force them out of the area as part of long-term efforts to expand Jewish settlements. All settlements on occupied Palestinian lands are illegal under international law.

“There is no peace, no security and no stability in our region and the whole world without our Palestinian people achieving their full rights,” Abbas said.

Abbas said that while he believes in comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the Palestinian people will not accept the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s status quo, nor the so-called United States-backed “deal of the century” peace process.

“We will not surrender, we will not coexist with the occupation and we will not deal with the deal of deal of the century, or the slap of the century or the deal of shame - all names for one title,” Abbas said.