LAHORE-The multi-talented singer and actor, Ali Zafar , has announced supporting education of underprivileged students from the Akhuwat College, Kasur.

The singer was especially invited by Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the Akhuwat’s founder, development practitioner and philanthropist, for a motivational talk on tolerance and fighting inferiority complexes.

Talking to students, Zafar said, “You’re extremely lucky because you’ve a role model right in front of your eyes (Dr Saqib) whose idea and passion changed the lives of thousands of people in the country.”

“It would be an honor for me to be a small part of this great cause,” the singer said.

He expressed pleasure that students from different ethnic and geographical backgrounds were studying at the College, asking them that “don’t waste your time on insignificant disputes. We all are different from each other but we must learn to tolerate, respect and appreciate our differences and each other’s faith and beliefs.”

Ali Zafar said there were two types of people; one who always complained about life while the other took practical steps to address the challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saqib said Ali Zafar was a true patriot and had always supported different philanthropic organizations. He said Akhuwat Colleges in Kasur and Faisalabad provided access to quality secondary education and offer its students to opt between pre-medical, engineering or computer sciences.

“Currently Akhuwat colleges have an enrollment of approximately five hundred ambitious students who want to pursue specialized fields such as medicine, engineering or information technology. To date, one hundred and fifty students have successfully graduated from Akhuwat Colleges in Kasur and Faisalabad with high aims of employment and further studies,” Dr Saqib mentioned.