LARKANA - The screening process is still continuing and one more case of HIV positive was detected.

As per details, 41 persons were screened in Ratodero hospital and one more case of HIV positive was reported. In-Charge Sindh Aids Control Programme Dr Sikandir Memon has said that so far 32745 people were screened for HIV, out of which 958 people were found to be HIV positive. He said that total number of HIV positive cases reported 785 in children and 173 in adults.