Karachi : The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has condemned the stoppage of the Punjab Government advertisements to Daily Nai Baat and has urged the Punjab Chief Minister to restore release of advertisements to the publication, stated a press release of the APNS.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has stated that the Punjab Government has stopped release of provincial government ads to Daily Nai Baat due to its editorial content. The APNS further stated that the use of ads as a lever was a policy adopted by the dictatorial regimes which should not be used by democratically elected governments.

The APNS requested the Punjab Chief Minister to advise the DGPR to immediately restore the normal release of ads to Daily Nai Baat.