Share:

Earlier on Saturday, media reported that at least five people had been killed and 12 injured in the two earthquakes that occurred near the northern islands of the Philippines during the night.

The death toll in the twin earthquakes that shook the Philippines has risen to eight, the Malaysian Insight news outlet reported, citing officials.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.4 earthquake was registered east of the island of Itbayat in the northernmost part of the Philippines on 20:16 GMT. Soon after, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered at 23:37 GMT around that same area.

Another earthquake, of 5.7 magnitude, was registered on Saturday at 01:24 GMT.

According to local authorities, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, a historic church and other houses were damaged in the quake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued.