ISLAMABAD: While all the provinces have unanimously given consent to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI), the PTI government likely to summon its meeting by the mid of August.

Earlier, the provinces were not at the same page over the agenda of the CCI meeting but now they have agreed over some of points, which would be taken up in the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Background discussions with some CCI members suggest that the provinces have now put the ball in the court of the government after giving approval to call the CCI meeting.

The representatives of two provinces (Sindh and Balochistan), sources said, may soon raise a matter for not calling the pending meeting of the CCI for the last five months. Both the provinces are set to raise the issues of water and gas in the upcoming meeting.

The sources said the government had earlier planned to summon the CCI meeting before the federal budget 2018-19 but the provinces were not agreed due to their engagements for the provincial budget.

When contacted by The Nation, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed the confident that the CCI meeting would be called by the mid of August. “A summary has been moved to Prime Minister Secretariat for calling the CCI meeting,” she said. The CCI meeting will review the percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting.