Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Kuri Road and demolished several illegal constructions and removed several movable and immovable encroachments from the state land.

The operation was conducted by the CDA’s Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Islamabad police and other concerned formations of the civic agency, a press release received here on Friday said.

During this operation, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished six building material depots and seven cattle ranches constructed adjacent to residential units along Kuri Road. Furthermore, 50 extended sheds constructed by several shops were also dismantled,

Another operation was conducted in sector I-9/4 and two illegal under construction rooms were also demolished. Similarly, four trucks encroachment material were confiscated from the entrance of sector I-14.