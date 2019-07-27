Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday said that tree plantation is a must to control the growing environmental pollution, mentioning that nine million saplings would be planted in Punjab during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for monsoon tree plantation, at Civil Secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said providing clean environment to people is a priority of the government. Controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity and there is need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he maintained, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that the campaign is aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in this activity with zeal to make it a success.

He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding benefits of planting saplings. He directed that after plantation effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature.

The Secretary Forest Department gave briefing to the meeting. He stated that all arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

He said that the forest department has 31 million saplings in stocks and 363 sale points have been set up for the drive. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG PHA and officers concerned.