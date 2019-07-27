Share:

Changa Manga : Chunian Assistant Commissioner held an open katchehri at Union Council Wan Khara Changa Manga No 67 on Friday on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Locals apprised him of the issues they were confronted with such as short supply of clean drinking water, poor sewerage system and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chunian AC said that government officials would reach out to people to listen to their grievances.

Responding to people’s complaints about shortage of medicines in the emergency ward of the Rural Health Center and the absence of doctor at night, the assistant commissioner said the issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

Naib Tehsildar Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, ADLG Abdul Waheed, LESCO SDO Changa Manga, former city nazim Changa Manga Rana Wajid Ali Khan, Chunian DDHO Mohammad Afzal Mujahid, Rana Mansoor Ahmed, Mohammad Waris Hoti, Rana Shahid Baba and hundreds of people were present on the occasion.