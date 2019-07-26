Share:

PATTOKI-A couple along with their minor daughter was gunned down by unidentified culprits and another daughter miraculously survived the attack unhurt.

According to police, the incident occurred near Pattoki on Habibabad-Sher Garh Road. The police said that Syed Safdar Hussain alias Shanay Shah, was on the way to Sher Garh from Lahore with his family when unidentified persons resorted to indiscriminate firing after stopping their car on Habibabad-Sher Garh Road. Resultantly, Syed Safdar Hussain alias Shanay Shah, his wife Sanam and daughter Areeba died on the spot while another daughter survived the attack miraculously.

On information, a team Pattoki Saddr Police led by DSP rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. The police officials suspected that the incident apparently occurred over old enmity. However, motive behind the killing could be ascertained after a thorough investigation, the officials said.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.