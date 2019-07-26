Share:

ISLAMABAD-The fifth death anniversary of late chairman of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications and Nazariya Pakistan Trust, Dr Majid Nizami, was observed here on Friday.

Special prayers were held at the Nawa-i-Waqt House here after Maghrib prayers. The staffers at the office paid rich tributes to Dr Majid Nizami for his unmatched services to journalism and the country.

Dr Nizmi was an epoch-making personality and he received various awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Pakistan, Living Legend of Journalism in 2010 and Lifetime Achievement Award by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in 2011. According to the media experts, there is no replacement for Majid Nizami in the field of journalism in Pakistan. His contributions for protection of Pakistan ideology were matchless and would be written in golden words.

In his 86 years of life, Dr Majid Nizami served journalism for 74 years; for 52 years, he was Editor Nawa-i-Waqt. He died in July 2014 and he was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard in Lahore. Majid Nizami was unyielding before the tyrant rulers and was the standard-bearer of Pakistan Ideology.

He never compromised on his love for Pakistan and Islam and this aspect of his life was eminently reflected in his newspapers.