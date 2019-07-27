Share:

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing at a vehicle near Pattoki and sought a report from the DPO Kasur. He has condoled the death of husband, wife and their daughter due to firing and directed to bring the criminals into the court of law by arresting them at the earliest. Also, Chief Minister Buzdar has condoled the loss of lives due to the collapse of the roof of a house in Mominpura area of Mughalpura in Lahore and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has also directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.