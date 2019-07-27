Share:

KARACHI - Farooq Ahmed, father of the slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq, passed away on Friday at the age of 80.

He was suffering from a disease and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where he breathed his last on Friday.

The deceased was not only father of MQM leader Imran Farooq who was murdered in United Kingdom but also remained a lawmaker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The MQM-Pakistan Coordination Committee while confirming the death condoled over the demise of the former party lawmaker. His funeral prayers were offered at Safa Masjid in Kareemabad area following Jummah prayers. He was later buried at the Shohada graveyard in Yasinabad, beside his son Imran Farooq.

His funeral was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aslam Khan, the mayor and deputy mayors of Karachi, members of the MQM-P’s Rabita Committee and several others.

Convener of MQM-Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed deep sorrow over the former MQM parliamentarian’s death and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Minister of Sindh for Local Government Saeed Ghani expressed deep sorrow over the former MQM Parliamentarian’s death and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking after the funeral, the mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter said that the deceased remained a MNA of the party and has many services for the country and the party.

Former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said that Farooq Ahmed was like a father to him and since Imran Farooq and he were class fellows, he remained in touch with the deceased.

“He spent a very difficult life despite his son remaining a top leader of the party and he becoming a lawmaker,” he said adding that the deceased spent his entire life in a small house and portrayed that he was true ideological worker of the party, who did not indulged in any wrongdoing.

He said that such people were the assets of the party.