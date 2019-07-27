Share:

BRUSSELS - The French government has warned Boris Johnson against playing games with the Irish border after the new British prime minister demanded the ditching of the backstop. Amélie de Montchalin, France’s minister for European affairs, said both sides should avoid “games, gestures and provocations” with just three months to go before the UK is due to leave the EU. De Montchalin said the French president, Emmanuel Macron, would hold talks with Johnson in France in the coming weeks but that the deal on the table would not be altered. “It has always been said that if the United Kingdom wants to leave the European Union and if they want to do it in an orderly way, what we have is the best agreement,” she said.