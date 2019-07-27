Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI-led government has decided that no hindrance will be created to the rallies and public meetings of the opposition, as it believes this will expose their unpopularity.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet held the other day, revealed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference to brief about decisions of the federal cabinet, she said the cabinet decided not to stop rallies of the joint opposition parties as they have no public appeal and letting them hold public gatherings would only reveal their disapproval among the people.

Dr Firdous said only a few hundred people came out on the call of opposition in Lahore which showed that their show was a flop, and people have rejected their propaganda against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She alleged that through gathering groups of people in different cities the opposition tried to create chaos. The hue and cry of the opposition was baseless and unfounded, she added.

The SAPM said the people disassociated themselves from the July 25 protest of the opposition because it did not have anything to do with their problems.

She said Pakistan needed stability and a suitable environment so that the nation, drowned in debt, could get investment from abroad.

“We want to end poverty and unemployment from the country,” Firdous said, adding that opposition had the right to protest but it should not try to create anarchy to hamper the development process.

She said that people had to right to decide about the future of a government after completion of its tenure on the basis of its performance.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Khan was making all efforts for restoring the positive image of the nation and dispelling the negative propaganda against the country.

She shared with the media that the cabinet congratulated the premier on his successful visit to the United States.

As for the proceedings of the Thursday meeting of the cabinet, the SAPM revealed that the cabinet has decided that the money spent by former rulers on air travel, Hajj and Umrah in violation of rules during their ten year rule would be recovered from them.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman informed the cabinet about the activities of an “organised mafia” and the shameless conduct it had for many years in the national airline, she said.

Firdous said the opposition used the airplanes of the airline like a rickshaw during their tenures from 2008 to 2018. The national carrier was turned into a personal carrier by the former rulers, she alleged.

Also, the airline was stuffed with cronies by the PPP and PML-N leaders, and the per plane ratio of crew reached 500, instead of the standard 200, she said. Hundreds of people were given jobs in PIA on political basis and union of PIA had 33 offices in its possession, she further informed.

As for the indiscriminate use of the airline for personal affairs, she Rs1.06 billion were spent on 50 special flights and Rs954 million losses were suffered by the national airline due to this practice.

Firdous, who herself is a PPP politician, said that the PIA flights were re-routed to Sukkur 21 times for the PPP leaders - putting a huge burden on the national exchequer. Former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also misused the public money, she said.

The SAPM said Rs280 million for a PIA plane which remained parked at an airport in London as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was getting medical treatment in a hospital there. The nation paid Rs270 million for air travel of former President Mamnoon Hussain, she added.

She said now owing to the government efforts, the earning of PIA had increased by 40 percent and through an austerity drive the expenditure were cut by 20 percent. The airline had started a journey towards profitability and capacity building of its human resource was being done, she added.

To a question, she said that the government believed in role of the opposition and its right to protest. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity with any opposition leader, he only wanted to recover the plundered national wealth.

She said if the opposition faces the corruption cases in courts and returns the laundered money, the government was ready to work with it.

To another question, she said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has proposed media courts on the pattern of tax courts. She however said this proposal would not be imposed on the media and taken forward only with the consensus of the stakeholders.