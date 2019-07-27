Share:

Islamabad (PR): GuarantCo, a part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (‘PIDG’), has pledged to grant $80,000 as financial support to DeafTawk. A local startup incubated at the National Incubation Center (NIC) under the Jazz xlr8 incubation and accelerator programme, DeafTawk aims to provide online sign language services to empower people with hearing impairments. Luke Foley, TAF Manager at PIDG and Angela Silva, Grants & Compliance Manager at GuarantCo, officially announced the grant at a ceremony in the presence of the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, representatives from Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, and TeamUp. “By creating connectivity opportunities for Pakistanis with learning difficulties, we are expanding our knowledge economy through mainstreaming our differently-abled citizens so they can contribute to national development. We are committed to leaving no one behind in terms of education and opportunities,” said Dr Shireen Mazari. PIDG CEO, Philippe Valahu, said, “PIDG is excited to be part of this innovative project which will empower people with hearing impairments and allow them to communicate effectively. Inclusion is an important part of our work, and we are excited to follow the progress of this project.”